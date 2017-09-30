Offense sputters, defense struggles as Lehigh drops to 0-5 in 37-20 loss to Wagner

The nightmare season continues for the Lehigh football team.

After a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, the Mountain Hawks were outscored 30-6 the rest of the way as Wagner College dropped Lehigh to 0-5 on the season.

Junior quarterback Brad Mayes had the worst outing of his young career, throwing for a career-high five interceptions in addition to being sacked four times. Junior running back Dom Bragalone ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns while freshman wide receiver tallied 132 yards on catches.

Senior Troy Pelletier made an impact on both sides of the ball. In the second quarter, coach Andy Coen sent him out on the field on defense at the end of half and he picked off a pass as time expired. Ironically, a wide receiver picked up Lehigh’s first interception on the season. Pelletier also chipped in offense with 143 receiving yards on six catches.

Senior defensive lineman Tyler Cavenas added a sack while senior defensive back Quentin Jones tallied five pass breakups. The 37 points scored by Wagner is the fewest amount of points the Lehigh defense has surrendered in a game this season.

The Mountain Hawks concluded conference play without one single victory. This is the first time Lehigh has started its season winless in its first five games since 2014.

Lehigh will begin Patriot League play next week against Colgate University.