Each year, Lehigh hosts Diversity Life Weekend and the Diversity Achievers Program as a way for prospective students to experience the campus and learn about diversity at Lehigh.

Diversity Life Weekend, also known as D-Life, takes place in the spring. Students who have applied and been accepted to Lehigh are invited to come. The Diversity Achievers Program, also known as DAP, is held every fall. Prospective students in their senior year of high school can apply to the program, and if selected, spend the weekend at Lehigh with a host student.

Prospective students from different cultural, racial, religious, geographic and socioeconomic backgrounds are invited to participate in these weekends. Lehigh organizes various events such as the International Bazaar and the Spec Sec talent show to promote diversity and inclusion during D-Life and DAP.

Although students enjoy these diversity programs, some — like LaTivia McCowan, ’21 — think the amount of diversity presented during D-Life and DAP is slightly misleading compared to the actual amount of diversity on campus.

Lehigh pays for all transportation for these programs, which makes them more accessible for prospective students who might not have the means of coming to visit.