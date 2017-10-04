Lehigh field hockey aims to turn season around starting with the Rivalry

Lehigh’s field hockey team will look to turn its season around against its arch-nemesis Lafayette College at home Friday.

The Mountain Hawks have gotten off to a struggling start with an overall record of 2-9.

Lehigh is sitting at 0-3 in Patriot League play with losses to Bucknell University, Holy Cross and American University. However, as the Mountain Hawks enter the final stretch of their season, it is possible that with wins against the remainder of their Patriot League opponents — Lafayette, Colgate University and Boston University — they can still make the Patriot League Tournament.

Lehigh is coming off a three-game losing streak with its last result coming to Yale University in a 7-1 loss at home. The Mountain Hawks are looking for revenge against Lafayette.

Last year, the Hawks yielded a loss to Lafayette with a score of 2-1 in a close battle, letting up two late goals to cap off their Patriot League play. Senior midfielder Laura Yuh remains optimistic about her team’s ability to win against Lafayette and stressed the importance of a victory this Friday.

“We always use the rivalry with Lafayette to fuel our energy going into the game,” Yuh said. “Although last year’s game was well-played and close, we definitely want this year’s outcome to be in our favor. The team has made improvements since last year, and we’re excited to see the differences we can make in game play.”

Despite the subpar record, the team has had some bright spots this season. Junior forward Lauren Dice similarly expressed optimism about her team.

“Our season is already halfway over and has been filled with many bright moments,” Dice said. “These moments include our win against Siena on the road and in general seeing the growth of our program thus far.”

Following the Rivalry game, Lehigh will have a week to prepare for its next opponent, Lock Haven University.