Lehigh field hockey stuns Lafayette 1-0 in overtime to pick up first win against rival since 2005

< > Freshman forward Drew Percora stands ready for the ball during a corner at Ronald J. Ulrich field on Friday evening. The Mountain Hawks had 1 corner in the first half, but was unable to score off of that opportunity. (Alexis McGowan B&W Staff)

The Lehigh field hockey team snapped its 13-game losing streak against Lafayette College with a 1-0 victory in sudden death overtime Friday night at Ulrich Sports Complex.

Lehigh (3-9, 1-3 Patriot) goalkeeper sophomore Paige Innarella had 12 saves on the night, making key stops on both of Lafayette’s (5-6, 1-2 Patriot) first-half corner attempts and a diving stop on a breakaway early in the second half. The Leopards had 4 shots in overtime, with Innarella stopping a breakaway and making a stick save on the aerial rebound to complete the shutout.

The last play of regulation was a Lafayette offensive corner with 30 seconds left in the game, but the Leopards were called for a high shot to close out the half.

In 7-on-7 sudden-death overtime play, junior forward Teresa Carotenuto scored the only goal of the game on a penalty corner as time expired, beating the Leopards for the first time since 2005.

Carotenuto made her presence known in the offensive circle throughout the game, with 3 shots and 2 shots on goal during the game.