Freshman forward Drew Percora takes the ball up the field at Ronald J. Ulrich field on Friday evening. Lehigh and Lafayette were tied 0-0 at halftime. (Alexis McGowan B&W Staff)

Lehigh field hockey stuns Lafayette 1-0 in overtime to pick up first win against rival since 2005

By Read time: 2 minutes; Published Sports
The Lehigh field hockey team huddles before the start of their game against rival Lafayette on Friday, Oct. 6th, 2017 at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Lehigh won 1-0 in overtime. (Maddy Hite B&W) Sophomore midfielder captain Trish Reilly goes head to head with Lafayette forward Rosie Shanks at Ronald J. Ulrich field on Friday evening. Reilly played a very strong defensive game. (Alexis McGowan B&W Staff) Junior midfielder Lindsay Alvarez attacks the ball at Ronald J. Ulrich field on Friday evening. Alvarez successfully won the ball off of Lafayette midfielder Theresa Delahanty. (Alexis McGowan B&W Staff) Junior midfielder Lindsay Alvarez charges up the field and pressures Lafayette defender on Friday, Oct. 6th, 2017 at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Lehigh enters the game with a record of 2-9 this season. (Maddy Hite B&W Staff) Sophomore captain midfielder Trish Reilly looks upfield to clear the ball out of Lehigh's zone after a Lafayette shot on Friday, Oct. 6th, 2017 at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Reilly had a very strong defensive showing. (Maddy Hite B&W Staff) Senior midfielder Jackie Renda charges forward into Lafayette's zone applying pressure on the defense on Friday, Oct. 6th, 2017 at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Lafayette outshot Lehigh 20-7 in the game. (Maddy Hite B&W Staff) Junior forward Teresa Carotenuto passes the ball pack in order to maintain possession on Friday, Oct. 6th, 2017 at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Carotenuto scored the winning sudden death goal. (Maddy Hite B&W Staff)
Freshman forward Drew Percora stands ready for the ball during a corner at Ronald J. Ulrich field on Friday evening. The Mountain Hawks had 1 corner in the first half, but was unable to score off of that opportunity. (Alexis McGowan B&W Staff)

The Lehigh field hockey team snapped its 13-game losing streak against Lafayette College with a 1-0 victory in sudden death overtime Friday night at Ulrich Sports Complex. 

Lehigh (3-9, 1-3 Patriot) goalkeeper sophomore Paige Innarella had 12 saves on the night, making key stops on both of Lafayette’s (5-6, 1-2 Patriot) first-half corner attempts and a diving stop on a breakaway early in the second half. The Leopards had 4 shots in overtime, with Innarella stopping a breakaway and making a stick save on the aerial rebound to complete the shutout.

The last play of regulation was a Lafayette offensive corner with 30 seconds left in the game, but the Leopards were called for a high shot to close out the half. 

In 7-on-7 sudden-death overtime play, junior forward Teresa Carotenuto scored the only goal of the game on a penalty corner as time expired, beating the Leopards for the first time since 2005. 

Carotenuto made her presence known in the offensive circle throughout the game, with 3 shots and 2 shots on goal during the game.

Close