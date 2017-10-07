Lehigh football picks up first win of season, 41-38, in PL opener against Colgate

It has been 322 days since the Lehigh football team experienced a victory.

That drought is over.

Behind the rushing attack of juniors Dom Bragalone and Micco Brisker, the Mountain Hawks defeated Colgate University 41-38 on Saturday afternoon to pick up their first win of the season in their Patriot League opener.

With just under four minutes left and Lehigh (1-5, 1-0 Patriot) trailing Colgate 38-35, junior quarterback Brad Mayes connected with senior wide receiver Troy Pelletier for a 35-yard touchdown to put the Mountain Hawks ahead 41-38.

It was then up to Lehigh defense to close the game out. The Mountain Hawk defense struggled against Colgate as it has all season, allowing over 500 yards of offense once again. The Raiders found themselves deep within Lehigh territory with the clock ticking under two minutes but Mountain Hawk defense came up with the big play when they needed it most.

Junior linebacker Mark Walker recovered a Colgate fumble on the Lehigh 30-yard line and the Mountain Hawks were able to ice the game after picking up a first down on the ensuing possession.

Bragalone ran for a season-high 186 rushing yards on 25 carriers to go along with a rushing touchdown. Brisker added a career-high three rushing touchdowns on seven carriers. Pelletier tallied 132 yards on eight receptions including the game-winning score.

The Lehigh defense held Colgate to 10 second-half points after surrendering 28 in the first half. Sophomore linebacker Keith Woetzel led the way with a game-high 13 tackles including one for a loss.

After an 0-5 start in non-conference play, Lehigh will look to move to 2-0 in Patriot League competition when the Mountain Hawks host Georgetown University next Saturday at Goodman Stadium.