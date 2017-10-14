Pelletier’s record-breaking day anchors Lehigh football to 54-35 rout over Georgetown

After picking up its fifth straight loss two weeks ago, the Lehigh football team is now in the driver’s seat for the Patriot League title after the Mountain Hawks took care of Georgetown University 54-35 at Goodman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Behind a record-breaking from senior wide receiver Troy Pelletier, the Mountain Hawk offense erupted for a season-high 54 points. Pelletier tallied 197 yards receiving on 16 receptions including a career-high four touchdowns. The All-American’s 16 receptions set a school and Patriot League record for most receptions in one game. In the second quarter, Pelletier became the all-time receptions leader in Lehigh football history when he caught a pass for a 24-yard touchdown to give Lehigh a 21-7 lead.

In addition to its aerial attack, Lehigh (2-5, 2-0 Patriot) was just as effective on the ground for the second straight week. The Mountain Hawks rushed for 244 yards with 122 of them coming from junior Dom Bragalone, who also scored twice on the ground. Junior Micco Brisker chipped in 74 yards while senior Nana Amankwah-Ayeh tallied 32 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Mountain Hawks tallied a season-high three sacks coming from senior defensive lineman Harrison Johnson, junior linebacker Mark Walker, and junior defensive lineman Juwan Morrow.

Lehigh is now in control of its own destiny as the Mountain Hawks sit atop the Patriot League tied with Lafayette College as the only two undefeated teams in the conference.

After a week off due to a bye, the Mountain Hawks will return to action on Oct. 28 for a battle against Fordham University.