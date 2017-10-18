Lehigh Valley offers variety of autumn activities

Whether it be apple picking, visiting an amusement park or getting spooked on a ghost tour, the Lehigh Valley area offers a variety of fall activities for students looking to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Grim’s Orchard

For a one-stop fall experience, Grim’s Orchard is hosting its annual Fall Festival. Visitors can pick apples from the farm’s 25 varieties. Additionally, visitors can take their pick from more than a thousand pumpkins of different shapes and sizes. For individuals who seek adventure and excitement this fall season, Grim’s offers its corn maze daily and hay ride tours on weekends.

Isabella Tosto, ’21, visited Grim’s with her family.

“Visiting the Fall Festival at Grim’s was super fun and made me even more excited for the upcoming fall season,” she said.

Apart from catering to college students looking for fall fun, Grim’s offers activities for visitors of all ages. The Fall Festival features a nighttime flashlight corn maze, barnyard animals, apple cannons and games.

Moravian Book Shop ghost tours

For those feeling brave enough, the Moravian Book Shop is hosting its Historic Haunts Ghost Tours. These walking tours of downtown Bethlehem, which begin at the bookstore, combine the town’s rich history with its potentially haunted past, according to the Moravian Book Shop’s website.

Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are recommended for the tour, which consists of ten stops. The tours typically last around an hour and require a considerable amount of walking.

Along the way, participants will hear stories of paranormal activities that were reported exactly where they stand. Even those who are not easily spooked will benefit from learning about Bethlehem’s past.

Dorney Park’s Halloween Haunt

Another haunted experience close to campus is Dorney Park’s Halloween Haunt. Throughout the fall months, the park is transformed into a Halloween-themed environment intended to incite fear in visitors of all ages, according to Dorney Park’s website.

Not only are there themed rides, but in the spirit of the holiday, there are also four “scare zones” throughout the park. Each of these attractions takes a twist on typical theme-park activities, with special haunting characters at attractions such as “CarnEvil” and “Cut Throat Island.”

There are several series of cryptic corn mazes, each of which allow for the use of fast pass line skips, meant to confuse and scare participants.

Seiple Farms pumpkin patch

Pumpkins are a cornerstone of the fall season, and luckily for the people of Bethlehem, Seiple Farms provides the perfect spot to stock up. Seiple Farms offers visitors a fall experience with the opportunity to pick their choice of pumpkins, squash and gourds. It also sells fall staples like apple cider.

“It was a great fall activity for family and friends, despite the bees buzzing around,” Emily Gluek, ’21, said.

Seiple Farms also offers a corn maze and plenty of photo-ops for visitors this fall season.