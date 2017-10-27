Lehigh ice hockey’s comeback falls short in 6-3 loss to Navy

Despite cutting a four-goal deficit to one in the first two periods, the Lehigh ice hockey team’s comeback fell short against Navy as the Mountain Hawks fell 6-3 to Navy at the Steel Ice Center on Friday night.

Navy dominated most of the first period scoring four goals unanswered to begin the game, but Lehigh (2-7) refused to relent and responded with a run of its own.

Lehigh freshman forward Jason Langevin scored the first goal of his career with 1.8 seconds left in the first period to cut Lehigh’s deficit to 4-1.

During the second period Lehigh scored two more goals to inch closer to a level game. The first was scored by freshman defender Nick Ramondelli in the second period and was assisted by sophomore defender Jake Levine.

The Mountain Hawks continued to create scoring opportunities throughout the second period. On a power play, Langevin score his second goal of the game for the Mountain Hawks’ third goal.

Despite creating several chances to tie the game up at 4-4 in the third period, Lehigh’s failed to break through. Navy tacked on two more goals to seal the victory in the third period.

The Mountain Hawks will return to action tomorrow night against Penn State Berks.