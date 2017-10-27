Lehigh’s board of trustees have decided to take “no action” in response to the petition to rescind President Donald Trump’s 1988 honorary degree from the university.

The petition — which was started by alumna Kelly McCoy, ’17, in August — had collected more than 30,000 signatures within a few days of its creation.

The board had set a precedent in 2015 by rescinding comedian Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after he “admitted under oath to behavior that is antithetical to the values of Lehigh University and inconsistent with the character and high standards that honorary degree recipients are expected to exemplify.”

In its announcement about the Trump decision, the board emphasized a commitment to the university’s values and its Principles of Our Equitable Community.

“These values provide meaningful guidance when deliberating or making decisions that impact the Lehigh community,” the statement read. “In considering a petition regarding the honorary degree given 29 years ago to President Donald Trump, the board of trustees engaged in lengthy, full and robust discussions. The Board has concluded that no action will be taken.”

McCoy — who, full disclosure, is a former design editor for The Brown and White — expressed her disappointment with the announcement in a letter to the editor , in which she called the board’s decision “a hollow commitment to ideology and an inconsistent application of logic.”

“A sworn testimony by a victim of assault apparently does not hold the same weight as the sworn testimony of an assaulter for Lehigh,” McCoy wrote. “The university wasted little time in 2015 dumping Cosby, one of the few African-Americans to hold an honorary degree from Lehigh. Yet, (Ivana Trump’s sworn deposition that Trump had raped her) had been public since 1993… However, our society is inclined to dismiss the experiences of women regarding assault, and Lehigh made no move to diverge from that status quo.”