Lehigh’s board of trustees have decided to take “no action” in response to the petition to rescind President Donald Trump’s 1988 honorary degree from the university.
The petition — which was started by alumna Kelly McCoy, ’17, in August — had collected more than 30,000 signatures within a few days of its creation.
The board had set a precedent in 2015 by rescinding comedian Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after he “admitted under oath to behavior that is antithetical to the values of Lehigh University and inconsistent with the character and high standards that honorary degree recipients are expected to exemplify.”
In its announcement about the Trump decision, the board emphasized a commitment to the university’s values and its Principles of Our Equitable Community.
“These values provide meaningful guidance when deliberating or making decisions that impact the Lehigh community,” the statement read. “In considering a petition regarding the honorary degree given 29 years ago to President Donald Trump, the board of trustees engaged in lengthy, full and robust discussions. The Board has concluded that no action will be taken.”
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.