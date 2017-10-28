Fordham gives Lehigh football first PL loss since 2015 with 45-35 win

The Lehigh football team’s nine-game winning streak in the Patriot League came to an end Saturday afternoon as the Mountain Hawks lost 45-35 to Fordham University in its third Patriot League matchup this season.

While Junior Brad Mayes was able to throw for 257 yards today and junior Dom Bragalone rushed for a season-high 218 yards, Lehigh (2-6, 2-1 Patriot) was unable to stop a Fordham attack that tore through its defense with 244 yards through the air and 297 yards on the ground. The famed Fordham running attack was able to lead them to a win over Lehigh as it outpaced Lehigh in the second half.

In what looked an even game in the first half, with both teams knotted up at 14, Fordham’s offense exploded in the second half, scoring 31 points. Fordham picked apart the Mountain Hawk defense through a 297-yard performance by running back D’Angelo Palladino,with star running back Chase Edmonds unavailable because of inury. Fordham can also attribute its victory to wide receiver Isaiah Searight, who put together a 139-yard performance.

On the opposite side, Lehigh was unable to put together much of a passing attack, relying on Bragalone on the ground and in the air. In addition to his big day rushing, Bragalone tallied 79 receiving yards. While Bragalone was able to put together a stat sheet that would point towards a Lehigh victory, his performance was unable to lift the Mountain Hawks to victory.

Lehigh will hit the road again next week to face Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. next Saturday.