Letter to the editor: Removing Trump’s honorary degree

Without a doubt, I believe Trump’s honorary degree should have already been removed.

He is an embarrassment to the United States, and even an honorary degree from Lehigh should be an embarrassment to the Lehigh community as a whole. He lacks all the qualities that Lehigh asks its students to possess: curiosity, open mindedness, willingness to learn from others, dignity and so much more. Lehigh’s past problems with diversity and racism are ones that I believe Lehigh has worked hard to move away from, and I think that removing Trump’s honorary degree is another step towards righting those wrongs, given his blatant racism and xenophobia.

Most importantly, as stated by another Lehigh student, Trump having an honorary degree from Lehigh devalues MY degree. Yes, it would be political for Lehigh to make this move, but I think it is a smart move, suggesting that the university is willing to move forwards as an institution with high morals. I am disappointed by the trustees’ decision to take no action, but I cannot say I am surprised

Laura Ponchick, Class of 2011