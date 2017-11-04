The Brown and White
You are at:»»American spoils Lehigh volleyball Senior Night with 3-1 victory
Senior defensive specialist Stephanie Stieber prepares to send a pass to senior middle blocker Kelly Bennett at Grace Hall Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, against No. 1 American University. The Mountain Hawks lost to American, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&W Staff)

American spoils Lehigh volleyball Senior Night with 3-1 victory

0
By Read time: 5 minutes; Published Sports

On Senior Night, the Lehigh volleyball team failed to pick up an upset victory over American University, leaving seniors Bonaire Berry, Stephanie Stieber, Kelly Bennett and Hannah Chalk empty-handed Saturday evening at Leeman-Turner Arena. 

Coming into the night, Lehigh (17-11, 8-6 Patriot) had the task of dethroning American (22-7, 13-1 Patriot) from its 13-game winning streak but all hopes were dashed as American pulled out a 3-1 victory, adding onto the now 34-6 all-time record against Lehigh.

“It was pretty upsetting coming away with a loss but I think that we all played our hearts out and we gave everything that we had,” senior Bonaire Berry said “We always say that we win together and we lose together, and tonight you know we lost but we lost together as a team.”

While Lehigh was able to show signs of life throughout the game, the Mountain Hawks were simply outmatched by an American team that was able to go on multiple scoring streaks and put together an effort that outpaced Lehigh.

“They played a lot harder, “ junior Victoria Hemsath said. “I think they let up a little in the second set and we came back harder so we know they’re not going to let up and they came back even harder.

Although it was Senior Night, it was two sophomores that stood out for the Mountain Hawks. Ana Spangenberg tallied 14 kills while Julia Pressly led the way with 18 kills, combining for 32 of Lehigh’s 56 kills on the night.  Junior setter Megan Polak stayed in a complimentary role, notching 34 assists.

“For me, being able to just see the court, I was getting really amazing passes that allowed me to just do what i wanted with the ball and give my hitters those opportunities and they were putting it away,” Polak said. “So all credit to the passing and the hitters.” 

The Mountain Hawks looked like they had the ability to keep up with American, responding to a mistake-riddled first set with a second set where they dominated American, scoring ten unanswered points and eventually coming out on top with 25-16 victory. 

Lehigh refused to relent after being swept 3-0 by American earlier this season in Washington D.C.

“They were pretty fired up and ready to play.” coach Bob Bertucci said.

The victory celebration was cut short however, as American rallied in the third set to beat Lehigh 25-19,  regaining the play style that has put the Eagles atop the Patriot League standings and made them four-time defending Patriot League champions. Lehigh fought in the fourth set, keeping it close but American’s firepower proved to be too much as the Eagles took the fourth set 25-20.

The senior class will have one final game at Leeman-Turner Arena as the Mountain Hawks will close out the home portion of their schedule against Navy on Sunday.

Senior Stephanie Stieber, #2, accepts flowers from teammate #16, freshman Nicole Vaccarella to celebrate the Mountain Hawks annual Volleyball senior night game. The Lehigh Volleyball team was defeated by American University, 3-1, at Grace Hall on Nov. 4, 2017. (Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Sophomore Julia Pressley, #20, gets into position as opposing American University prepares to serve. Lehigh was ultimately defeated by American, 3-1, at Grace Hall on Nov. 4, 2017. (Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Junior, #10, Megan Polak prepares to receive the ball at the Lehigh Volleyball match against American University Saturday night on Nov. 4, 2017. The Mountain Hawks went on to score this point, however were ultimately defeated by American 3-1. (Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Lehigh fans come out to Grace Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, to cheer on the volleyball team during a match against American University. American defeated the Mountain Hawks, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&amp;W Staff) Sophomore middle blocker Emily Poole completes a kill against American University at Grace Hall Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. The Mountain Hawks lost to American, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&amp;W Staff) Head Coach Bob Bertucci gives the Lehigh Volleyball team a pep talk after the second period. The Mountain Hawks went on to lose their match against American University on Saturday at Grace Hall on Nov. 4, 2017. (Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) The ball sails over junior setter Megan Polak and sophomore middle blocker Emily Poole into Lehigh territory during a match against American University Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks fell in a 3-1 loss to American. (Catherine Manthorp/B&amp;W Staff) Sophomore Jess Donaldson locks eyes on the ball as opponent American University attempt to return Donaldson’s bump. Lehigh was ultimately defeated by American, 3-1, at Grace Hall on Nov. 4, 2017. (Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Sophomore outside hitter Julia Pressly celebrates a successful hit at Grace Hall Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, against Patriot League opponent American University. Lehigh was defeated by American, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&amp;W Staff) Sophomore Julia Pressley, #20, locks eyes with the ball as she gets ready to return to opponent American University. Lehigh was ultimately defeated by American, 3-1, at Grace Hall on Nov. 4, 2017.(Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Sophomore Ana Spangenberg, #3, and sophomore Lauren Bright, #7, attempt to get the ball over the net at Saturday night’s game at Grace Hall on Nov. 4, 2017. The Mountain Hawks ultimately fell to American University 3-1. (Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Senior defensive specialist Stephanie Stieber prepares to send a pass to senior middle blocker Kelly Bennett at Grace Hall Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, against No. 1 American University. The Mountain Hawks lost to American, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&amp;W Staff) Junior, #5, Emily Develle gets into position to bump pass the volleyball at Saturday night’s game on Nov. 4, 2017. Lehigh was ultimately defeated by American University 3-1 at Grace Hall.(Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Sophomores middle blocker Lauren Bright and outside hitter Julia Pressly put up a block against American University Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks lost to American, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&amp;W Staff) Sophomore Julia Pressley, #20, locks eyes with the opposing American University Volleyball team as she prepares to set the ball to sophomore, #3, Ana Spangenberg. Lehigh was ultimately defeated by American, 3-1, at Grace Hall on Nov. 4, 2017. (Michelle Wolff/B&W Staff) Junior setter Megan Polak, sophomore middle blocker Emily Poole and junior outside hitter Victoria Hemsath prepare to keep the ball out of Lehigh territory during a match against American University at Grace Hall Saturday, Nov. 14, 2017. Lehigh lost to American, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&amp;W Staff)
<
>
Junior setter Megan Polak, sophomore middle blocker Emily Poole and junior outside hitter Victoria Hemsath prepare to keep the ball out of Lehigh territory during a match against American University at Grace Hall Saturday, Nov. 14, 2017. Lehigh lost to American, 3-1. (Catherine Manthorp/B&W Staff)

 

 

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Sports
Lehigh football offensive line looks to continue dominance in matchup against Bucknell

Despite losing its first Patriot League game since 2015 on Saturday against Fordham University, Lehigh football's running game stood out...

Close