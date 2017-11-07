Faculty member accused of sexual misconduct

A faculty member has been accused of “sexual and other inappropriate conduct,” according to a statement emailed to the university community by the Office of the Provost.
The faculty member has been placed on paid leave and will remain on leave until the investigation into these allegations is completed. During this time, the faculty member will not be permitted on Lehigh’s campus or in its facilities.
The Office of Communications and Public Affairs had no further comment.
