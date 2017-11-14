Sigma Chi fraternity loses university recognition

Lehigh’s chapter of Sigma Chi was dissolved by the University Committee on Discipline effective today through May 31, 2020, according to an email sent to all Lehigh chapter presidents by Ashley Baudouin, the director of the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Affairs.

The decision follows an off-campus incident on Oct. 13 in which two students were hospitalized for alcohol-related emergencies and another student was cited for underage drinking. According to the Lehigh Greeks blog, none of the Sigma Chi members called for help when one of the students required medical assistance.

The chapter was placed on interim social suspension Nov. 1 pending the outcome of an investigation into these allegations. On Nov. 2, Sigma Chi was charged with four respect for community violations (organizational failure to seek medical attention, irresponsible distribution of alcohol, encouraging others and false information) and one respect for self violation (unauthorized consumption, distribution or possession of alcohol). The chapter accepted responsibility for all charges.

Following the investigation by the Office of Student Conduct and Community Expectations, the University Committee on Discipline met on Nov. 14 and decided to dissolve the Alpha Rho chapter of Sigma Chi.

The chapter had previously been placed on disciplinary deferred dissolution April 27 through Dec. 18 following three significant alcohol violations in one calendar year.

Sigma Chi will be eligible to return to Lehigh at the end of the dissolution period on May 31, 2020, provided the campus is open to expansion and is subject to recognition processes in place at that time. However, the chapter’s ability to return to campus could be jeopardized or delayed if fraternity members fail to comply with sanctions and operate as an underground or unrecognized organization.

“We recognize that losing a chapter certainly has an impact across our fraternity and sorority community, and that this feels like déjà vu following the loss of Kappa Sigma in July 2017,” Baudouin wrote in her email. “Please know that Fraternity and Sorority Affairs is committed to supporting Sigma Chi undergraduate members as they navigate this challenging transition so that they may enjoy a meaningful and worthwhile experience at Lehigh.”