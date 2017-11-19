Edit desk: Predators on campus

My freshman year, a documentary called The Hunting Ground played at Lehigh. It was about how rampant sexual assault has become across college campuses in the United States and the reluctance of colleges and universities to handle these reported assaults.

At the end of the documentary, the director answered questions from the audience. One student asked about Title IX offenses and other legal avenues victims can take. Lehigh administrators, sitting in the back of the auditorium, proudly proclaimed the university was not under Title IX investigation, unlike many other schools.

I remember thinking, “Wow. This school must be better than the other schools — we must not have as many assaults.”

I thought, “When sexual assault allegations do happen, this school must know how to properly handle them.”

How wrong I was.

Lehigh is no better than the other schools. Rape and sexual assaults are still vastly underreported by victims. According to Lehigh crime statistics, there were five reported cases of rape on campus in 2014, three in 2015 and zero in 2016. At a college of nearly 7,000 students, in a country where one out of every six women is a victim of attempted or completed rape, it is ridiculous to believe zero sexual assaults happened on campus for an entire year.

When someone reports a rape, the process is difficult and rarely results in repercussions for the accused. I have heard horror stories from multiple friends about the process of reporting rape or sexual assault. Invasive rape kits. Pressure to stop pressing charges. Being told there is no proof of assault despite large, purple bruises.

Instead of seeing rapists banished from Lehigh’s grounds, I’ve seen them partying and continuing to prey while their past victims take semesters off. I’ve seen those accused graduate and move on to careers while their victims crumble under emotional trauma.

Perhaps the worst part is that those committing these crimes don’t stop after one victim. A 2002 study found that only about 6 percent of college men attempted or successfully raped someone. However, the majority of these rapists were serial offenders, committing an average of 5.8 rapes each.

When administrators allow these people to stay at school, students are not “scared straight” after being accused of rape.

They will do it again.

Letting them stay at our university allows for the perpetual rape of students night after night.

Ask any female student at Lehigh and I guarantee they can give a name of an accused rapist on this campus. Ask again and I bet they’ll tell you it hasn’t been just one girl, but two or three or four.

They continue to prey and prey and prey until they leave campus. While their reign of terror might end there for undergraduates at their institution, I have little doubt that the women in their new home city are in danger.

By not removing these people, by not forcing them to take time off, by giving no kind of punishment, the school is directly endangering the young women on campus. It’s disgusting.

There are those who are wrongly accused, but it’s rare. Only about 2 percent of all rape cases and related sex allegations are false accusations.

With the #MeToo movement and the recent allegations against famous Hollywood stars and politicians, it seems we have reached a watershed moment in history. Never before have so many victims come forward and been so readily believed.

It seems like the world is finally starting to believe victims, finally ready to hear their stories and turn against the powerful men who have committed such heinous acts.

It’s time that universities followed suit. Listen to victims when they tell their stories. Investigate crimes and make an active commitment to check up on victims. Kick serial offenders out. Stop worrying about the reputation of the school and start worrying about the safety of your students. Stop allowing the perpetuation of rape culture on college campuses.

Stop letting them f*cking rape us.

—

Cate Peterson, ’18, is the news editor for The Brown and White. She can be reached at clp218@lehigh.edu.