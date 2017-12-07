< > Matt Tracy, '19, a contestant in the Mr. Burgundy and Grey competition, attempts to impress Dabney Brice, '18, a sister of the Lambda Theta Alpha sorority, with comedy Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Lamberton Hall. Lambda Theta Alpha hosts the annual pageant where young men compete to be crowned Mr. Burgundy and Grey. (Alice Wilson/B&W Staff)

Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. hosted its third annual Mr. Burgundy and Grey male pageant Saturday to benefit the sorority’s national charity, St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

“As an organization, we pride ourselves on our principles of unity, love and respect,” LTA president Arianna Pineiro, ’20, wrote in an email. “The event aligns with these principles in that we want to show campus unity with the scope of our participants, being that not all of them are of one demographic.”

In the process of crowning this year’s Mr. Burgundy and Grey, the judges determined which contestants best fit the profile of the “universal man” — someone who upholds the sorority’s principles.

This year’s pageant winner was Ian Davis, ’18, the new president of the Interfraternity Council. There were seven other participants.

The event was held in Lamberton Hall, which was decorated with burgundy and grey streamers and balloons for the night. Students in attendance enjoyed a buffet — including a traditional tres leches cake for dessert — a photo booth and music.

Mr. Burgundy and Grey contestants competed in LTA trivia, a talent show, impressing LTA members and a round of questions.

Although LTA hadn’t set a fundraising goal, the members of LTA thought the event was an fundraising success.

“We show love to the children of St. Jude by putting on this event every year,” Pineiro wrote. “Our donations truly help to make these children’s lives easier.”