Lehigh women’s basketball concludes non-league play with 72-69 loss to LIU Brooklyn

The Lehigh women’s basketball team (6-5) lost to LIU Brooklyn (4-5) Sunday on the road to conclude non-league play, 72-69.

LIU Brooklyn challenged Lehigh’s defense throughout the course of the game. The Mountain Hawks put up a fight, but were ultimately unable to pull off the win.

By the end of the first quarter, the Blackbirds were only trailing behind by one point.

Sophomore Camryn Buhr scored a game-high 18 points, and freshman Mariah Sexe secured a career-high seven rebounds.

Despite the team’s efforts, Lehigh wasn’t able to match LIU Brooklyn’s pace, and by the end of the third quarter, fell behind its opponent by four points.

The Mountain Hawks were unable to recover.

With less than 5 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Lehigh was down by three points. Buhr took the last shot of the game, but missed the three-pointer.

The team begins Patriot League play Dec. 29 with longtime rival Lafayette College.