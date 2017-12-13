The Brown and White
Lehigh's chapter of Alpha Chi Omega was placed on temporary suspension Dec. 12. The sorority members allegedly engaged in a scavenger hunt that encouraged illegal activity. (Courtney Ferszt/B&W Staff)

Alpha Chi Omega placed on temporary suspension over scavenger hunt list

Lehigh’s chapter of Alpha Chi Omega sorority has been placed on temporary suspension, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

Allegedly the chapter “hosted, planned and/or executed a scavenger hunt (road rally) that encouraged illegal and/or proscribed activity.”

Until the suspension is lifted, the chapter is prohibited from conducting all activities, including both organized and impromptu gatherings “that could be construed in any way to be an Alpha Chi Omega event.”

Lehigh’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Expectations will begin an investigation into the incident “in the immediate future.” The interim suspension, which is being taken in accordance with Article IV of the Code of Conduct, will remain in place until lifted by the dean of students.

