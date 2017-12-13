Edward Shupp, the chief of the Lehigh University Police Department, has spent 39 years at Lehigh.

During that time, he experienced the Clery Case, emphasized the importance of student safety on and off campus and modernized the police force by adding security cameras across campus. Shupp has battled the issue of underage drinking throughout his tenure and believes the university helps to provide students with alternatives.

At age 60, Shupp plans to retire in January, before the end of the 2017-18 school year. He plans to move to California and work for the Professional Golfer’s Association. LUPD has yet to find a replacement for Shupp’s position, but it acknowledges the new chief will have large shoes to fill.