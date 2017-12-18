GALLERY: Christmas in South Bethlehem

The Brown and White
One of the two large Christmas trees in South Bethlehem is located by the Denny's. Drivers crossing the bridge into South Bethlehem are greeted with colorful Christmas decorations. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) The FunHouse has placed a Christmas tree on top of its sign. The local bar features live rock 'n' roll. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Lit Christmas trees and stars have been placed along streets in South Bethlehem. South Bethlehem uses colored lights, while North Bethlehem uses white lights for holiday decorations. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Homebase Skateshop has put up festive holiday decorations. Homebase is a men's clothing store located on West Fourth Street. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Lights have been hung up between street lights in front of Steel Stacks and Christkindlmarkt. Christkindlmarkt is an annual holiday market in Bethlehem. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) The Harland Building, which includes Lit Roastery and Bakeshop and Fox Optical &amp; Gallery, is decorated for the holidays. Lit opened in March on East Third Street. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Each year, Christkindlmarkt is held outside the Steel Stacks. Bethlehem is nicknamed the Christmas City. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Sal's Brick Oven Pizza has decorated its store front with Christmas lights and ornaments. Sal's is a family-owned restaurant that offers Italian dishes. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Lights are strung on a Christmas tree on Third Street in South Bethlehem. Many local residents and business decorate their shops and homes with festive lights. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff) Lehigh Pizza has added wreaths and antlers to their store. The shop offers a variety of pies, sandwiches and drinks to go. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) A second large Christmas tree is located in front of Steel Stacks. Christkindlemarkt, held by Steel Stacks, is celebrating its 25th year. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff)
This gallery features photos of holiday decorations displayed by South Bethlehem residents and business owners. Bethlehem is known as the Christmas City.

