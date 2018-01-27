Theta Chi required to cease recruitment activities

The Lehigh University chapter of Theta Chi fraternity is required to cease all recruitment activities after members and guests of the fraternity were allegedly “intoxicated, rude and disruptive” at a Philadelphia Flyers game, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The chapter is prohibited from hosting recruitment activities and contacting potential new members, including first-year and upper-class students. Potential new members are also prohibited from attending any on- or off-campus events associated with Theta Chi.

According to the Lehigh Greeks blog, the suspension of Theta Chi’s recruitment activities “is being taken in accordance with Article IV of the Lehigh University Code of Conduct.” The Office of Student Conduct and Community Expectations will begin an investigation into the incident in the immediate future.

The suspension will remain in place until it is lifted by the Dean of Students.