Sodexo employee dies of ‘natural causes’ in Hill-to-Hill Bridge accident

A Lehigh Sodexo employee had a “fatal medical episode” while driving on the Hill-to-Hill Bridge, dying of “natural causes” on the morning of Jan. 26, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

The driver was identified as Martin Keppel, 65, and pronounced dead at St. Luke’s University Hospital after being transported by ambulance, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. His death was not caused by the accident, and the coroner’s office could not give further detail on the cause of his death.

Keppel hit a southbound tractor-trailer while turning north onto the bridge, according to Lehigh Valley Live. No injuries were reported.

Keppel, who was an Allentown native, worked at Lehigh for more than 30 years as a baker for Sodexo, according to his obituary in The Morning Call.

“The Lehigh community mourns the loss of Mr. Keppel, who was known to the Lehigh family as not only an excellent Dining Services employee, but an even better person,” read a statement from the university. “He was a familiar and friendly face to generations of Lehigh students and he will be deeply missed. We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Keppel’s family, his loved ones and co-workers.”