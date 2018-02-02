Lehigh football players predict Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in the 52nd Super Bowl this Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Pats enter the contest with the second most Super Bowl wins, with five behind the leadership of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Quarterback Nick Foles and coach Doug Pederson lead the Eagles, who have yet to take home a trophy from the Super Bowl. The game will be a rematch of the 39th Super Bowl, and the Pats are favored to win once again.

The Brown and White spoke to Lehigh football players to find out their Super Bowl predictions.

—

Jimmy Mitchell, fifth year defensive lineman

Prediction: The Eagles

“I’m going with the upset by the Eagles. Their defense played lights-out last week, and the offense proved they could move the ball down the field on a good Vikings defense. Also, fantastic kicking game out of the Birds.”

Score prediction: Eagles 28, Patriots 24

—

Brad Mayes, junior quarterback

Prediction: The Patriots

“I personally am not fond of either team, but if I had to choose, I would say the Patriots because I dislike the Eagles more than the Patriots (Go Cowboys), and Tom Brady just can’t lose.”

Score prediction: Patriots 38, Eagles 17

—

Michael Baur, senior tight end

Prediction: The Patriots

“Because Philly is NEVER going to win a Super Bowl.”

Score prediction: Patriots 31, Eagles 28

—

Jorge Portorreal, freshman wide receiver

Prediction: The Patriots

“I believe the Pats will win simply because of the intelligence within the Patriots’ locker room. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s ability to find ways to win games is unmatched and amazing. My prediction is they will out-coach the Eagles’ coaching staff and win another Super Bowl under Belichick and Brady. Plus, the Patriots are overall a better team in my eyes. Brady will win his last ring and retire.”

Score prediction: Patriots 31, Eagles 24

—

Ed Mish, junior kicker

Prediction: The Eagles

“I think that the Eagles are going to win their first Super Bowl this weekend. The Eagles are going to win because they will have a balanced attack on offense and not make Nick Foles throw deep balls. On defense, they will get good pressure on Brady and disrupt his rhythm.”

Score prediction: Eagles 24, Patriots 21

—

Donavon Harris, junior defensive back

Prediction: The Eagles

“Just a more complete team! I’m confident in my boys! FLY EAGLES FLY!”

Score prediction: Eagles 27, Patriots 21

—

Addison Shoup, freshman quarterback

Prediction: The Eagles

“The Eagles will win the Super Bowl by slowing down the Pats’ run game and making them one-dimensional, and (tight end Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots) may have a slow start coming back.”

Score prediction: Eagles 31, Patriots 24

—

Brandon Short, fifth year offensive lineman

Prediction: The Patriots

“More experience and better leadership.”

Score prediction: Patriots 21, Eagles 17

—

Jon Seighman, sophomore linebacker

Prediction: The Eagles

“Their front seven on defense are as disruptive as Jacksonville, but the Eagles’ offense has more weapons than Jacksonville.”

Score prediction: Eagles 27, Patriots 17

—

Mark Walker, junior linebacker

Prediction: The Eagles (knock on wood)

“The Pats have enough Super Bowls.”

Score prediction: Eagles 27, Patriots 24

—

Matt Fest, freshman offensive lineman

Prediction: The Eagles

“The Birds are going to win! They just aren’t going to lose. Bird gang on top.”

Score prediction: Eagles 27, Patriots 17

—

Marc Raye-Redmond Jr., senior running back

Prediction: The Eagles

“The Eagles will win the Super Bowl because they’re the best team in the NFL.”

Score prediction: Eagles 27, Patriots 24

—

Evan Chadbourn, freshman running back

Prediction: The Patriots

“Better QB, better coaching, more consistent.”

Score prediction: Patriots 24, Eagles 13

—