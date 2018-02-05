A male Lehigh student was assaulted at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 5, according to an email sent by Lehigh Police Department Chief Jason Schiffer. The assault occurred near Fourth and New streets after a verbal argument. The victim was injured and transferred to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to the email, the victim described the other individual involved in the altercation as “approximately 5’10”, with a medium build, roughly 21 to 25 years of age and wearing a white t-shirt.”

LUPD is assisting the Bethlehem Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

LUPD has not responded to a request for further comment as of publication.