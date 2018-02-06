Lehigh University will be closed today due to the winter storm, and there will be no day or evening classes. Only essential staff are to report to campus.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northampton county until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The forecast predicts the area will experience snow that will transition into sleet and freezing rain. There is a possible accumulation of between 1 and 3 inches, which will cause slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

Snow emergency parking regulations will be in effect all day to allow for snow emergency crews to work at keeping lots clear of snow. All vehicles parked on the lower campus in faculty/staff spots are subject to towing at

the owner’s expense.

Additionally, there will be no bus or TRACS services today.