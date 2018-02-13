University faculty agree to vote on motion to revoke Trump’s degree

In a Feb. 12 meeting, faculty members from across Lehigh’s colleges voted in favor of hosting an electronic vote on the motion to rescind President Donald Trump’s honorary degree.
The electronic vote will be administered within the next 10 days, at which point faculty members will have seven full days to cast their votes.
Michael Raposa, a professor of religion studies, was the faculty member who presented the motion. He said that exactly one month ago on January 12, a group of faculty members started a conversation about how they might respond to recent statements made by Trump. Raposa said Trump has a history of making statements that are racist, sexist, Islamaphobic or offensive in other ways.
The faculty motion includes three pages of statements made by Trump which faculty members believe “do not meet Lehigh’s standards for respectful discourse where differences of opinion exist.”
“We should not be bystanders,” Raposa said. “The trustees’ decision has no bearing on, nor can it undermine, the public and symbolic significance of what we choose to do.”
Faculty members voted against recording the respective college of each respondent in the electronic vote.
“This is a faculty motion, not a college motion,” said Benjamin Wright, a professor of religion studies.
Anne Anderson, a finance professor, said there should be future discussion about a process to remove honorary degrees.
“If we’re going to review one, we might as well review them all,” Anderson said.
Ziad Munson, a professor of sociology, said the board of trustees implemented its own process to revoke honorary degrees when its members rescinded Bill Cosby’s degree two years ago. Munson said the matter is difficult to explain to students, as Cosby — an African American — was stripped of his honorary degree and Trump — a white man — still holds his.
If the board of trustees stands by its decision to take ‘no action’ on Trump’s honorary degree, the motion asks members to provide an “explanation of how (Trump’s statements) square with (Lehigh’s) values and the principles of our equitable community, and are consistent with the character and high standards expected of honorees.”
Too late. You already empowered and enabled him in part.
Next time, if there is a next time, don’t play so cutsie with reality. Honorary degree indeed.
May I suggest that the faculty involved , if not tenured, be asked to resign. When the members of the faculty can be involved in discussing the massive corruption involved in the last election, perhaps they might make a better social statement.
Ex-national security adviser Susan Rice sent an “unusual email” to herself the day President Trump was sworn in to office documenting former President Barack Obama’s guidance at a high-level meeting about how law enforcement should investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, two Republican senators said Monday.
According to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, the partially unclassified email was sent by Rice on Jan. 20, 2017 — and appears to document a Jan. 5 meeting that included Obama, then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then-Vice President Joe Biden and Rice.