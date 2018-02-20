Dan Warner will be Lehigh’s new vice provost for admissions and financial aid, according to an email sent by Provost Pat Farrell to the campus community.

Warner, who is currently the director of admissions at Rice University, will assume his role at Lehigh on April 30. He replaces Bruce Bunnick, who has served as the interim vice provost of admissions and financial aid since the departure of J. Leon Washington.

“Dan’s background and record of accomplishment at Rice and other institutions will be of particular significance as we work to attract top students from more geographically diverse parts of the country and beyond,” Farrell wrote in the email. “And, as we move forward on the Path to Prominence — with a goal of expanding our student base by 1,000 undergraduate students over the next few years — his role will become even more essential.”

Prior to his role at Rice, Warner served as the assistant dean of admissions for Stanford University, the associate director of admissions for the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt and the associate director of admission for Boston University, according to Lehigh News.

He earned his bachelor of science from Boston University.

At Rice, Warner managed the daily operations of the admissions office, as well as the admission recruitment, evaluation and selection process for the university. He helped the university reach a 47 percent increase in applications, 57 percent increase in applications from underrepresented co-horts and a 22 percent increase in the enrollment of under-represented students, according to Lehigh News.

“The opportunity to lead the admissions and financial aid operation at a top 50 institution like Lehigh is appealing in its own right, but the aspiration and ambition laid out in President Simon’s Path to Prominence make this role particularly attractive,” Warner told Lehigh News.