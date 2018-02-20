Sinkhole forms on corner of Packer Avenue and Webster Street

Update: Jason Schiffer, the chief of LUPD, said in an email that the City of Bethlehem’s Water Department assessed the sinkhole this morning and filled the voids with cold patch. The area is now open for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The Lehigh University Police Department notified the campus community of a sinkhole on the northwest corner of Packer Avenue and Webster Street in an email on Feb. 19.

Pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.

Schiffer said in an email that Lehigh Facilities Services and the City of Bethlehem were both on the scene. Doug Spengel, an associate director of utilities and energy management at Lehigh, worked with Bethlehem officials to determine the extent of the issue. Schiffer said LUPD was told the City of Bethlehem would begin repairs today.

“The message from (City of Bethlehem) officials is that the area within the barricades should be avoided,” Schiffer wrote. “The indication is that it is safe to walk or drive in the area around the barricades.”