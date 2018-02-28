Letter to the editor: Beat Army

Dear Lehigh students,

Every year, we set out with a goal to compete for a Patriot League Championship, and the next step toward that goal happens in the Patriot League quarterfinals against Army West Point at Stabler Arena Monday night at 6 p.m.

Over the last two years, our Education Day crowds have all exceeded 4,000 spectators. The energy and the atmosphere created by those crowds is something our players look forward to each year and creates an awesome environment for them to play in, as well as for our fans.

Stabler Arena has been good to us this season. We have a 10-4 home record.

Lehigh has always prided itself on having the most passionate fans in the Patriot League, and we need you to help show the rest of the league that Lehigh pride on Monday night!

Student tickets for Monday’s game are $7 at LehighTickets.com. The Campus Connector will provide service to Stabler Arena and Goodman Campus, and it will be leaving from Packer Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

Come on out, be loud and help us get one step closer to a championship!

One team. One Lehigh.

Coach Sue Troyan