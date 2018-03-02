Lehigh’s board of trustees reaffirmed its prior decision to take “no action” regarding President Donald Trump’s honorary degree from the university in its meeting on March 2.
“The members of the board are committed to doing what is in the best interests of the University as a whole,” the board said in a statement, “including most especially demonstrating openness to and respect for the broad views and perspectives of our many University constituencies.”
In its statement, the board said it reaffirms its core mission of educating students from around the globe to become future leaders of society.
The decision counteracts the opinion of Lehigh faculty, who earlier this week voted overwhelmingly in support of recision.
Doug Mahony, the chair of the faculty steering committee, said while he was not surprised with the decision, he appreciated the board’s quick response to the motion.
“I feel that this is no way was a wasted effort,” he said. “It gave the faculty an opportunity to convey to the administration and to the board in particular that there’s a strong sense among the faculty… to have that degree revoked.
Mahony said it is the board’s responsibility to look out for and take into consideration the entire Lehigh community.
“When (board members) speak, they’re speaking from a much broader perspective,” he said. “The faculty spoke from their perspective. And I think the board took that into consideration, but balanced that against what they feel are the needs of the university as a whole.”
Moheney emphasized, however, the dismay of those who supported the recision.
“While perhaps not unexpected,” he said, “I believe that this decision will come as a great disappointment to a majority of our faculty.”
The board acted in the best short term interest of the school. They should wait when he is out of office avoiding retaliations and negative publicity. It is not his view or perspectives the reason to remove the honor but his actions against women, blacks, Hispanics, others, his lack of decency and respect for the position he holds
To imagine that a sitting President would retaliate is a chilling reality.
How did you become such a terrified person? Unless you’re a noncitizen, I bet I’m a whole lot more vulnerable than you are, and I’m totally fine with the idea of saying “nope, sorry.”
No alumni should donate until the Board honors the wishes of the faculty, alumni, and students.
His statements have directly violated our principles of equitable community! How is there not reason to rescind the honorary degree?
Board showed wisdom. Now the faculty can get back to teaching and avoid pushing their views on too their students.
Thank you, board members, for honoring many Lehigh alumni’s requests with this vote.
Dude, they are honoring their many portfolios. Some perspective, pls.
Good for the Board in standing tall against a group of union employees. Our President is implementing the policies he ran on & was elected to implement—like today’s tariffs on steel & aluminum.
Thank you Lehigh Board of Trustees. What we should all remember is that politics cannot and should not dictate education. I vehemently disagree with many but would never revoke an honorary degree. To do so would mean that I am unwilling and intolerant to anything I disagree with, and that is not the Lehigh way. As a dedicated alumni all I want for Lehigh and it’s family is to have an open discourse and exchange of all opinions. To shut down anyone or revoke their degree on merits not discussed by the community as a whole is against everything our Constitution represents. Kudos to the Board for knowing that Lehigh is a far larger community than the faculty and that we do not allow one sector of our community define what happened 30 years ago. I suggest the faculty engage those who disagree with them and use it as a teaching moment. Lehigh always!