At 5:22 a.m., an LU-ALERT announced Lehigh would be closed all day Wednesday, dismissing all non-essential staff. This is the third time this semester the university has closed because of snowstorms.

Earlier in the morning, Lehigh Transportation announced that all bus services, including TRACS and those for athletics, would be suspended for the day.

Yesterday, Gov. Tom Wolf declared 26 Pennsylvania counties are in a state of emergency, including Lehigh county.

Bethlehem mayor Robert Donchez announced a snow emergency throughout the city, effective at 7 a.m. He said any vehicles parked along snow emergency routes must be moved, and parking garages and street meters on North and Walnut streets are free of charge to accommodate the city’s parking needs.