Lehigh University’s board of trustees has approved a 4.3 increase in tuition for the 2018-2019 academic year, according to the Office of Finance and Administration.

According to the post, tuition will increase by $2,160 — from $50,320 to $52,480.

“The total cost of attending Lehigh as an undergraduate — including tuition, typical room and board charges, and the undergraduate technology and activity fees — will be approximately $66,730,” the post read.

Lehigh’s tuition has been on the rise for the past several years.

Last year, the university announced its largest tuition increase since 2008 when it raised tuition by 5 percent — or from $47,920 to $50,320 — for the 2017-2018 academic year. The total cost of attendance for a first-year student was listed between $64,060 to $64,610.

Tuition was raised 3 percent, or $1,340, for the 2015-2016 academic year, resulting in a total cost of $58,510. Tuition was also increased by 4.5 percent for the 2016-2017 academic year. This meant students had to pay an additional $2,060, raising the cost of tuition from $45,45,860 to $47,920, with a total cost of attendance of $61,010.

According to the most recent announcement, “The university is (also) committed to providing financial assistance to students in need.”