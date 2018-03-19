Dean Donald Hall to leave Lehigh for University of Rochester

Donald Hall, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will leave Lehigh to become the dean of the faculty of arts, sciences and engineering at University of Rochester, according to an email sent to the campus community by provost Patrick Farrell.

Hall will begin his role at Rochester on June 30.

“(Hall) will lead a team of deans responsible for the School of Arts and Sciences, the Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and the undergraduate college,” according to Lehigh News. “He will also oversee budgeting, development and advancement, faculty hiring and retention and departmental leadership.”

In his seven years as Lehigh’s dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Hall created and implemented the college’s plan to prioritize diversity, internationalization and the support of student and faculty work across disciplines.

“In a broader sense, (Hall) also championed the potential for dialogue that leads to deeper understanding and social change, and he supported that initiative through creative, dynamic and effective programming,” Farrell wrote in his email. “While I have no doubt he is up to the challenge of his next role, he will be missed at Lehigh.”

Before coming to Lehigh, Hall was the chair of the English department at West Virginia University and California State University, Northridge. He earned his doctorate in English from the University of Maryland, a master’s in comparative literature from the University of Illinois and his bachelor’s degree in political science and German from the University of Alabama.

In his email, Farrell said Lehigh expects to appoint an interim dean in the near future and soon will form a search committee for Hall’s successor.