Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert, ’86, will return to campus to deliver Lehigh’s 150th commencement address on May 21, the university announced today.

Engelbert earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Lehigh and serves on the Lehigh Accounting Advisory Board. As a student, she was a member of both the women’s basketball and lacrosse teams.

She began working at Deloitte after graduating from Lehigh, and after nearly 30 years she was named CEO in 2015, making her the first female CEO of U.S. Big Four accounting firm.

Engelbert has been named to Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women list for three consecutive years as well as ranked on Glassdoor’s 50 Highest Rated CEOs. She serves on Deloitte’s Board of Directors and formerly led its U.S. audit practice.