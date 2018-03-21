Edit desk: This would never happen at a place like…

Eyes fluttering shut, battling sleep, I strained to look at the slideshow at the front of the classroom.

It was August – freshman orientation – and I sat in a classroom wondering why I had to be in a mandatory meeting about sexual violence and consent. I mean, I was attending a great school. I was surrounded by smart people. This would never happen at a place like Wake Forest. This would never happen to a girl like me.

I shouldn’t have had that much to drink.

What I didn’t know was that rape doesn’t have a location preference. It doesn’t happen to a certain “type” of person. Consent is not just a matter of the words “yes” or “no,” because I didn’t say either of those.

Maybe he was just as drunk as I was and didn’t know what he was doing.

It was a Saturday morning, parents’ weekend. The sun flooded in from behind the blinds and I awoke with a start. Reluctantly, I opened my eyes. Immediately, upon the sight of him, I squeezed them shut again. I focused what little energy I had digging for the memories from the night before, but there were none.

Where am I? Who is he? Where are my clothes?

I scrambled out of his bed, desperately hoping that I wouldn’t wake him. “I had fun last night,” he said as he rolled over. “We should do it again sometime.”

I gave him a weak smile before closing his door behind me. The back of the door had his name. It was ___________.

Maybe I just didn’t seem that drunk. Maybe he thought I was fine.

Walking back to my building, my mind was numb.

Surely, I couldn’t be a part of that one-in-four statistic they taught us about at as I sat in orientation. I mean, I don’t know if I told him “no.”

I thought that I was overreacting. I didn’t say a word. I suffered in silence.

It can’t be real.

I wondered what would have happened if I didn’t have that last drink. If I didn’t wear that top. If I was more responsible. Every time I saw him on campus, I thought about how I could have protected myself. I thought about how it was my fault.

Maybe if I blamed myself the pain would go away.

It didn’t go away. I was afraid to be a victim. I was afraid that if I called it rape, it would be real. I didn’t want to suffer any more than I already was.

I thought that being a rape victim meant I was weak. I thought that I had already been through enough, and with this extra burden, I would never move on.

Because I was drunk, I was asking for it.

I was wrong. Nobody asks for this. My top didn’t ask for this. My alcohol consumption that night didn’t ask for this. I finally found where to put the blame: on him.

I am a rape victim, but I am not weak. I am a rape victim, and I am not afraid to speak out. I am a rape victim, and I am not ashamed.

—

