Edit desk: This would never happen at a place like…

Eyes fluttering shut, battling sleep, I strained to look at the slideshow at the front of the classroom.
It was August – freshman orientation – and I sat in a classroom wondering why I had to be in a mandatory meeting about sexual violence and consent. I mean, I was attending a great school. I was surrounded by smart people. This would never happen at a place like Wake Forest. This would never happen to a girl like me.
I shouldn’t have had that much to drink.
What I didn’t know was that rape doesn’t have a location preference. It doesn’t happen to a certain “type” of person. Consent is not just a matter of the words “yes” or “no,” because I didn’t say either of those.
Maybe he was just as drunk as I was and didn’t know what he was doing.
It was a Saturday morning, parents’ weekend. The sun flooded in from behind the blinds and I awoke with a start. Reluctantly, I opened my eyes. Immediately, upon the sight of him, I squeezed them shut again. I focused what little energy I had digging for the memories from the night before, but there were none.
Where am I? Who is he? Where are my clothes?
I scrambled out of his bed, desperately hoping that I wouldn’t wake him. “I had fun last night,” he said as he rolled over. “We should do it again sometime.”
I gave him a weak smile before closing his door behind me. The back of the door had his name. It was ___________.
Maybe I just didn’t seem that drunk. Maybe he thought I was fine.
Walking back to my building, my mind was numb.
Surely, I couldn’t be a part of that one-in-four statistic they taught us about at as I sat in orientation. I mean, I don’t know if I told him “no.”
I thought that I was overreacting. I didn’t say a word. I suffered in silence.
It can’t be real.
I wondered what would have happened if I didn’t have that last drink. If I didn’t wear that top. If I was more responsible. Every time I saw him on campus, I thought about how I could have protected myself. I thought about how it was my fault.
Maybe if I blamed myself the pain would go away.
It didn’t go away. I was afraid to be a victim. I was afraid that if I called it rape, it would be real. I didn’t want to suffer any more than I already was.
I thought that being a rape victim meant I was weak. I thought that I had already been through enough, and with this extra burden, I would never move on.
Because I was drunk, I was asking for it.
I was wrong. Nobody asks for this. My top didn’t ask for this. My alcohol consumption that night didn’t ask for this. I finally found where to put the blame: on him.
I am a rape victim, but I am not weak. I am a rape victim, and I am not afraid to speak out. I am a rape victim, and I am not ashamed.
—
Patrece Savino, ’20, is an assistant photo editor for The Brown and White. She can be reached at [email protected]
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.