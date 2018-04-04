Tree falls on car behind Williams Hall

On April 4 around 3:30 p.m., a tree fell behind Williams Hall, striking a parked car on Sayre Drive.

LUPD Chief Jason Schiffer sent an email to the campus community.

“Taylor St. between Packer Ave. and University Dr. has been closed and will remain closed while the area is being cleared,” he wrote in the email.

He advised students to avoid the area and exercise caution, as wind warnings were in effect until 8 p.m.

The tree has since been cleared.