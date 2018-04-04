The Brown and White
You are at:»»Tree falls on car behind Williams Hall

Tree falls on car behind Williams Hall

0
By Read time: 1 minute; Published News

A tree behind William’s Hall fell onto Sayre Drive around 3:30 p.m., striking a parked car. Taylor Street between Packer Avenue and University Drive was closed while the area was cleared. (Ian Smith/B&W Staff)

On April 4 around 3:30 p.m., a tree fell behind Williams Hall, striking a parked car on Sayre Drive.

LUPD Chief Jason Schiffer sent an email to the campus community.

“Taylor St. between Packer Ave. and University Dr. has been closed and will remain closed while the area is being cleared,” he wrote in the email.

He advised students to avoid the area and exercise caution, as wind warnings were in effect until 8 p.m.

The tree has since been cleared.

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in News
More than a march: Vanessa Williams talks founding, being FIERCE

What began as a Facebook support group for friends lamenting the outcome of the 2016 presidential election quickly became a...

Close