A room in a university residence hall was vandalized with racist language Thursday night, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President John Simon. In addition to racist slurs written on a surface in the room, personal and university property were also destroyed.

Simon wrote that the process of physically removing the acts of vandalism, replacing windows and locks, and further ensuring the safety of the residents is ongoing. However, he wrote, such an act leaves a wound that can not be addressed so easily.

“ALL members of the Lehigh community have a right to feel safe, to feel respected and to feel welcomed,” Simon wrote. “NO individuals have the right or the authority to take it upon themselves to commit acts that threaten or demean anyone. This behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with severe consequences, including prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Though hate speech and vandalism are not explicitly mentioned in the Lehigh Code of Conduct, Simon wrote that the consequences for violating student conduct and university policy with such actions may represent grounds for expulsion from Lehigh.

LUPD is actively investigating this crime.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.