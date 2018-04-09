Perpetrator of racist vandalism was victim’s roommate

Yukai Yang, ’18, who was arrested and charged for vandalizing a university residence hall with racist language on April 5, had targeted his Warren Square A roommate, according to court documents.

Yang damaged the victim’s television and bed and wrote “N—– GET OUT OF HERE” on the victim’s desk.

The Lehigh University Police Department responded to a report of the damages. After comparing a statement written by Yang to the writing on the desk, LUPD determined that “there were many similarities to the letters.”

Yang was charged with ethnic intimidation, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief. He was remanded to Northampton County Prison with bail set at $10,000. He was released on bail late Saturday afternoon.

According to the release conditions, Yang cannot have any direct or indirect contact with witnesses or victims, and shall refrain from entry into the victim’s residence and place of employment. He also many not leave the state without pretrial approval and must surrender his passport.

Yang’s preliminary hearing will be held on April 20.

He has been placed on interim suspension from the university and is barred from campus until the issue is resolved, according to an email from the Office of the President.

Today, in the aftermath of the incident, members of the university community organized a walk-out demonstration to “stand up against hate on campus and promote campus unity.”

Editor’s Note: The Brown and White has elected not to name the victim out of respect for the sensitivity of the situation.