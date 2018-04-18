Lehigh’s chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha was dissolved by the University Committee on Discipline, becoming the fourth Greek organization to be kicked off the Hill since July 2017.

According to the Lehigh Greeks blog, the fraternity had been placed on disciplinary deferred dissolution on March 22 after an incident on March 3 in which the chapter violated “multiple policies regarding alcohol.”

Pike accepted responsibility for all five charges of violations of the university code of conduct. Its dissolution is effective through Aug. 1, 2020

Thomas Day, ’20, the president of the fraternity, declined The Brown and White’s request for comment.

In a statement included on the blog, the committee acknowledged its appreciation for the fraternity’s responsibility. However, after going through “every single educational sanction” the university offers in regards to conduct, it was “too late” for the chapter.

“The conduct process is supposed to be educational, however, we have no more methods to educate this chapter,” the statement said. “Even though the chapter was not dry or on deferred dissolution during the Founders Day event, the chapter was in the middle of a hazing investigation. It is so disappointing that even through all of the conduct processes and investigations and hearings, the chapter was still unable to follow University policies during this event.”

Pike will lose all privileges to use university equipment and facilities, including its group housing. However, undergraduates living in Pike’s housing facility will not be immediately relocated.

Ian Davis, ’18, the Interfraterntiy Council president, said the loss of Pike is unfortunate, but it can be used as an opportunity to reflect on Greek life’s role in the community and as a learning experience for all organizations.

“We need to think about what we’re doing to create a better Lehigh experience for not only our own members but for everyone involved in the Lehigh community,” Davis said. “I think that the actions of one organization shouldn’t hinder the progress that we as a community have been making over the course of the past couple semesters. We are taking positive strides.”

IFC’s vice president of programming and campus relations, Brian Venter, ’19, was a member of Pike and therefore will have to vacate his position on the IFC executive board.