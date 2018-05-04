Lehigh announced William Gaudelli, who brings leadership experience from Columbia University’s Teachers College, will become the new dean of the College of Education starting July 31.

He will replace Gary Sasso, who will retire at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Gaudelli has worked at Teachers College since 2006 and acted as the chair of the department of arts and humanities since 2014. Before that, he was an associate professor and secondary social studies program coordinator at the University of Central Florida.

His academic focus has been global citizenship education and teacher development and education. He cofounded the Global Competence Certificate Program, an online, graduate-level certificate program in global competence education for in-service educators.

In the Lehigh News announcement, Gaudelli said he is thrilled to join Lehigh and knows many stakeholders at the university share his vision for providing education to those in counseling, teaching and educational leadership positions as well as advancing research in the fields.

In addition to his rise to higher education, Gaudelli has spent time getting close to his subject field by teaching social studies at Hunterdon Central Regional High School for 10 years and acting as a member of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education from 2011 to 2014.

The search committee for this position, led by Georgette Phillips, Kevin L. and Lisa A. Clayton Dean of the College of Business and Economics, cited that stint on his school board as well as academic credentials as main reasons for its choice.