Lehigh women’s lacrosse ends season, loses to Navy in PL semifinals

The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team concluded its 2018 campaign with a 20-5 loss to Navy in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament at Loyola May 4.

The Mountain Hawks (14-7, 8-3 PL) took 17 shots, 12 of which were on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Samantha Sagi had five saves on the night against the Midshipmen (17-3, 10-1 PL).



Lehigh’s five goals were scored by five different players — sophomore midfielder Sondra Dickey and attackers junior Mary Ellen Carron, junior Kellie Gough, junior Jane Henderson and freshman Julianne Puckette.

The Mountain Hawks were only able to score three goals in the first half, compared to the Midshipmen’s 10.



Coming out of the break, Lehigh scored two more times but continued to trail Navy throughout the remainder of the game.

The Midshipmen toppled the Mountain Hawks to advance to the championship game and end Lehigh’s season.