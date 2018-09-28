Kavanaugh confirmation proceeds amidst controversy

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday morning to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused by three women of sexual assault.

The vote, which was 11 to 8 with two abstentions, ensures that Kavanaugh’s nomination will soon be put to a vote by the full Senate. The vote occurred the day after historic testimony on the Senate floor from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, and Kavanaugh himself.

Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump on July 10 after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the nation’s highest court. Kavanaugh is a Yale Law School graduate and has served on the D.C. Circuit Court for 12 years.

This is President Trump’s second nomination for the Supreme Court, the first being Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed last year.

Prior to the committee vote, Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Ct., put forward a motion to subpoena Mark Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh’s who was reportedly in the room with Kavanaugh and Ford at the time of Ford’s alleged assault. Blumenthal’s motion failed on a party line vote, with 11 Republicans against and 10 Democrats in favor.

According to political science professor Dr. Jennifer Jensen, the controversy surrounding the nomination of Kavanaugh is unsurprising. Just like the historic testimony of Anita Hill in 1991 that accused now-Justice Clarence Thomas of sexually assaulting her, it’s been hard to corroborate the narrative.

“We are talking about types (of) events that, almost by their very nature, are not likely to have witnesses,” Jensen said. “In both the Thomas and the Kavanaugh hearings, credibility stems from things like composure, mannerisms, and tenor of voice in addition to the statements and question responses themselves. This means that in many ways credibility is in the eye of the beholder, and we have seen that there is a partisan streak in this.”

Cynthia Gatua, president of the Lehigh University College Democrats, pointed out instances of Kavanaugh making false claims under oath, such as claims regarding documents that had been stolen from Democrats when Kavanaugh worked in the administration of President George W. Bush.

“I perhaps would be more willing to take this as a ‘he said she said’ if both were clearly honest people,” Gatua said. “But he who lies in small things lies in large.”

The Lehigh College Republicans did not respond to a request for comment at the time of this writing.

UPDATE: The Judiciary Committee voted 11 to 10 to move the nomination to a full senate vote, but Sen. Jeff Flake said he’ll only vote to confirm Kavanaugh after a week delay for an FBI investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.