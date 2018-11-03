The athletes are playing a type of assassin game called “a-sox-ination.” 0 By Andreas Tsiaras — Read time: 0 minutes Less than a minute; Published November 3, 2018, 3:24 pm Sports, Uncategorized Share this:TweetEmailPrint
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.