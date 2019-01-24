History of Women’s Sports

It’s hard to imagine that there was a time in which women athletics were not a pivotal part of the Lehigh experience. Today, there are 12 different varsity women’s teams to go cheer for and keep tabs on. In the 70’s, there were six.

The Fall of 1971 was the first semester that women were admitted to Lehigh. So naturally, it took awhile for the trend of allowing women sports to take place, and take place at the same level as the men.

Volleyball, Lacrosse, Field Hockey, Softball, Basketball and Tennis were all offered at the time. And in addition to there not being a Patriot League, coaches were scarce.

Joe Sterrett, now Dean of Athletics and then star quarterback, was apart of the committee that discussed the implementation of Title IX in 1976.

“It took way too long for most people, and consequently, most institutions to realize that women were and are far more capable and far more inclined athletically and competitively than had been previously imagined.”

For example, at one time, women’s basketball was played with six women per team, three on each end of the court, for it was believed that women should not run the full length of the floor.

Furthermore, it took more than 25 years from the time that Title IX was adopted for Lehigh to support a comparable number of full time head coaches for women’s teams as there were head coaches of men’s teams.

One of those notable coaches is Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Muffet McGraw, who led the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Team to win the National Championship last year.

Helen Richardson, a member of the first ever women’s basketball team in ‘75 remembers the shift in attitude that all the women embodied in trying to be as fair as possible when it came to implementing Title IX.

“Had we walked in and said, “Okay, let’s slash $100k from the football or wrestling budget to get new sneakers for the women’s basketball team,” I would (and should) have been ready to be shown the door. So the first task involved adjusting everyone’s expectations a bit.”

The whole reason as to why there even was a women’s basketball team created was simply because there was a men’s team, as was the case for swimming and tennis. The girls were just happy with the opportunity to compete.

The team practiced and played in the basement of Taylor Gym, which is home to the weight equipment in the Fitness Center. The rubberized floor, lack of seats besides the player benches and bright orange walls that Taylor embodied did not create the perfect basketball playing atmosphere. Grace Hall, however, had a shiny hardwood floor, padding at both ends, spectator seats and electric scoreboards at each end. It also happened to be the home court for the Men’s team.

Although basketball was a popular sport amongst the women at the time, Powder Puff seemed to be the IT sport, despite the fact that it was just a club.

Pam Watson, Lehigh’s first woman to receive an “athletic” scholarship, a ‘76 graduate and former quarterback of the Powder Puff team said, “The idea was to piggy-back on the rivalry of the men’s teams, the longest continually-played rivalry in college football. We had really one mission and that was to BEAT LAFAYETTE.” Clearly, some things never change.

The game was put together by the first class of undergraduate women, and although it was technically just a club sport, it was taken as seriously as any other varsity sport by the athletic directors and the players.

The games had paid high school referees and in Richardson’s words a “chain gang” to measure the yardage. They played in Taylor Stadium in nice new numbered jerseys, used the varsity locker room and attracted 2,000 fans to the Lafayette game.

It seemed to be that Powder Puff broke up the “Battle of the Sexes” and brought them together.

Richardson was a fellow teammate of Watson and co-captain of the Powder Puff team in ‘76. She recalls zero competition between the men and women’s teams. The girls went to their games and the guys reciprocated. In fact, she claims that they could all find a complimentary beer when they went to parties on The Hill.

As the years went on, whether it was basketball, powder puff or tennis, more women joined the athletic community at Lehigh.

Sterrett says, “I’m proud of the progress that has been made at Lehigh, but not nearly satisfied with our current status. We should have a few more assistant coaches and we should pay all our coaches more than we do. So nearly a half-century later, the effort continues.”