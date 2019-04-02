Lehigh students struggle to find time during the day to put the books aside and trek to a grocery store. However, as they transition from freshman dorms to apartments and off-campus apartments, the need for a convenient grocery store only increases.

The lack of high quality grocery stores available within walking distance from campus has left students unsatisfied.

Students across the board agree that an improvement in accessibility of a grocery store is in need. Sophomore Maria Beatty and Junior Federico Placanica both argue that students need to drive too far for a good grocery store.

“The South side of Bethlehem is not the greatest area, but this is what we have,” Placanica said. “It would be great if we had a larger grocery store around here.”

Bethlehem residents, however, had different opinions on the local grocery store debate. They believed that there are plenty of accessible grocery stores that cover their everyday needs sufficiently. Many residents have cars which allow them to travel further distances if local stores are insufficient.

“I don’t really go to C-Town because I didn’t grow up on the South side,” said Quinnlyn Burger, a North side Bethlehem resident. “On the North side, there are a lot more options because it isn’t a low socioeconomic area so we have nice grocery stores like Wegmans.”

There are a number of grocery stores throughout the city of Bethlehem, but Lehigh is situated in South side Bethlehem amidst the lower quality grocery stores, which is why Lehigh students feel so restricted with their options.

Though C-Town is a grocery store at a convenient location for Lehigh students because it is situated right next to campus, it is of lower quality.

Placanica said that not many of his roommates like shopping at Ahart’s Market or C-Town due to the lack of quality and sanitation.

“We mainly get foot traffic from the 30-year-old range town residents,” said Kevin Luna, the district manager of C-Town.

College students like Beatty are on a tight budget and seek an affordable supermarket that provides a variety of options for food.

“I always find myself spending most of my gas on trips to Whole Foods or Target because those stores fit the diet that I am trying to sustain,” Beatty said.

Both Beatty and Placanica said an alternative to a better grocery store would be improvements to Lehigh dining.

Although Upper Court has a small section dedicated to fruit, students find it to be overpriced.

With renovation plans for the University Center, eating on-campus has the potential to become even more limited.

“If Lehigh is unable to build a small produce market or even expand the one section they have in Upper Court, then they should extend the hours of the dining halls,” Beatty said. “Having all of the dining options close by eight on the weekends is an inconvenience for many. There may be Hawks Nest, but all they have to offer is fried food.”