Senior guard Jordan Cohen throws the basket to one of his teammates. Cohen remained scoreless in the first half.

Lehigh men’s basketball fell to Lafayette at Stabler Arena on Saturday afternoon by a score of 74-56.

The loss drops Lehigh to 5-15 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play. Lafayette improves to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Lehigh kept the first half close despite a poor shooting performance, entering the break trailing 33-25. But after the teams traded baskets for several minutes to open the half, Lafayette broke through, leading by as much as 25 at one point.

The scoring run by the Leopards was fueled by three three-pointers by three different players in a one-minute span.

Junior Lafayette guard Justin Jaworski led all scorers with 20 points, including 15 in the first half. Forward Leo O’Boyle also put up 12 points.

Lehigh struggled offensively, shooting 39.7 % from the field compared to Lafayette’s 50% field goal shooting. 6’11” center Nic Lynch was a bright spot for the Mountain Hawks, finishing with 13 points.

At halftime, the 2010 Lehigh Patriot League championship was honored at center court.

Lehigh’s next game will be at American University on Jan. 27. Lafayette heads to Colgate on Jan. 29.