The Lehigh men’s basketball season came to an end on Thursday night, as they were outlasted 83-70 by No.1 seeded Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals in Hamilton, New York.

The Mountain Hawks got off to a cold start, missing their first four shots and eventually falling behind to an early 11-2 deficit six minutes into the game.

Although Lehigh stayed within striking distance for the majority of the game, Colgate led end-to-end before pulling away in the final minutes.

Senior guard Jordan Cohen led the Mountain Hawks in scoring with 23 points, with sophomores Jeameril Wilson and Nic Lynch contributing 16 and 12 points, respectively. Lynch also led Lehigh in rebounds with 8.

Wilson and Cohen led an early charge, scoring seven combined unanswered points in the first half to bring the game back to 11-9, but that was the closest the Mountain Hawks would get.

Colgate ended the half leading Lehigh by 10 points, 41-31. Rapolas Ivanauskas, a Second Team All-Patriot League member, contributed 14 first-half points for the Raiders.

Throughout much of the second half, Colgate was able to maintain its 10-point lead, with Lehigh struggling to find the key to unlock the Raiders’ defense.

Cohen contributed 16 second-half points in his final game as a Mountain Hawk, but his push was not enough for the victory. Lehigh cut the lead to 76-70 with 1:44 left in the game before Colgate scored seven unanswered points to seal the game and a spot in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament.