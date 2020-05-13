Looking out from her SouthSide Commons apartment this past Monday afternoon, Nancy Kim, ‘20, knew something was strange.

In a video taken by Kim and obtained by The Brown and White, as many as eight police cars — both Lehigh and Bethlehem police — along with two officers on bicycles, had converged on 456 Birkel Ave. around 1:45 p.m. on May 11.

LUPD had communicated with BPD for support in their investigation for “what they thought was a burglary in progress,” the Bethlehem Police report said.

Only problem was LUPD had arrested the wrong men.

In fact, a Black 21-year-old male arrested by LUPD was renting a room in the house in question, the police report said.

And the other two males LUPD had detained were also either living at the Birkel house or were friends with those living there.

Kim said the other two males arrested were also not white and had dark skin.

“Lehigh PD released all the males they had detained,” the BPD report said.

Lehigh Police Chief Jason Schiffer did not return a request for comment on the incident. Kim said the scene looked so dangerous with so much police activity, she wondered if there was a bomb inside the house.

“More cars showed up even after they were cuffed, and I remember thinking, ‘Why are so many cops showing up?’ This must be very serious,” Kim said.

She also said it didn’t appear any of the police officers engaging with the three males were wearing masks, as is protocol during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim said she saw the three males begin to get uncuffed at 2:02 p.m.