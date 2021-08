Aug. 26: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 19 total active cases among students living on or off campus. Three active cases are being reported among faculty.

Nine of the active cases are among students living off campus and 10 are among students living in residence halls.

Lehigh is providing isolation housing for students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19, the Health and Wellness Center and Housing Services said in an Aug. 24 email. Students living off campus will be required to isolate in their personal residences, the email said.

Following CDC guidelines, vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who tests positive, but they may be advised to be tested for COVID-19, the email said. As of today 93 perfect of Lehigh students are fully vaccinated.

Aug. 23: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting four total active cases among students living on or off campus and three cases among faculty.

Two of the cases are students living in residence halls and two are students living off campus.

Since Aug. 9 a total of six active COVID-19 cases among students have been reported to the university and a total of four faculty cases.