Aug. 30: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting that 93.8 percent of students are fully vaccinated as the university sees a rise in cases both on and off campus.

1.9 percent are partially vaccinated, 0.9 percent have submitted reviews for exemptions and 0.9 percent are included in the “other” category.

94.9 percent of undergraduate students are fully vaccinated and 90 percent of graduate students are fully vaccinated.

Aug. 23: On the first day of classes for the fall 2021 semester the COVID-19 dashboard is reporting a total of 92.3 percent of students are fully vaccinated, 2.2 percent are partially vaccinated, 3.6 percent have submitted reviews for exemptions and and 1.9 percent are included in the “other” category.

93.9 percent of undergraduate students are fully vaccinated and 86.9 percent of graduate students are fully vaccinated.

Faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 30, a week later than the original deadline of Aug. 23.

Aug. 9: Lehigh has released the first round of data on student COVID-19 vaccination statuses – reporting 85.6 percent of students are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 9.

In April, the university mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all undergraduate and graduate students who plan to participate in on-campus activities this fall.

As of Aug. 6, Lehigh informed faculty and staff the vaccine would be mandated for them as well, giving them until Aug. 23 to confirm their vaccination status.

Students, faculty and staff were all given the opportunities to request exemptions from the vaccine for religious and medical reasons.

The data released accounts for all registered undergraduate and graduate students who will be attending in-person campus activities this fall.

While 85.6 percent of students were reported as fully vaccinated, four percent are being reported as partially vaccinated and 3.2 percent have requested exemptions. The other 7.2 percent represents students who may have missed the deadline to submit their vaccination information or their information is in the process of being validated.

Breaking down the data between graduate and undergraduate students, 89.4 percent of undergraduate students are reported as fully vaccinated, while 73.3 percent of graduate students are reported as fully vaccinated.

Faculty and staff data will be reported by the university after the Aug. 23 deadline to submit their vaccination status, however, Lehigh partnered with the Bethlehem Health Bureau to collect voluntary, anonymous vaccination information from faculty and staff.

The survey reports that 62 percent of faculty and staff responded to the survey, with 97 percent saying they already received their COVID-19 vaccine.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. Please return to The Brown and White for continued COVID-19 updates.